Noida traffic police to regulate e-rickshaw routes

Noida: In a bid to alleviate traffic snarls caused by e-rickshaws clustering near Metro stations, the Noida traffic authorities convened a meeting to implement designated routes within the city, officials said on Saturday. The meeting, intended to establish fixed routes for e-rickshaws, was held on Friday at Sector 14A traffic police office. (HT Photo)

The meeting, intended to establish fixed routes for e-rickshaws, was held on Friday at Sector 14A traffic police office, said Anil Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Noida.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

“E-rickshaws are contributing to traffic congestion in Noida. Approximately 17,000 e-rickshaws in Gautam Budh Nagar will be assigned specific paths to enhance traffic flow,” Yadav said.

The officer said that key areas like Sector 15 Metro, Rajnigandha Chowk in Sector 16, Botanical Garden Metro, Sector 18, Sector 12/22, City Centre, Sector 52, and Model Town Crossing have been significantly impacted, inconveniencing daily commuters.

“To address the issue comprehensively, authorities will convene another meeting involving transport department officials, Noida authority representatives, and stakeholders, including e-rickshaw drivers, to finalise the designated routes,” the officer informed.

The exponential rise in e-rickshaw numbers, from mere 10 in 2011 to a staggering 17,162 in 2024, as per data from the Regional Transport Office authority, has exacerbated congestion-related issues.