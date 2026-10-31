One dead, four injured in two separate road accidents in Noida

Noida: A man died and four people, including a woman, were injured in two separate road accidents in Noida, police said. Police said both vehicles were towed to the police station and investigation was underway.

In the first incident, Hemant Sharma, 40, and a resident of Swarn Nagar in Ghaziabad, died after his Maruti Suzuki WagonR collided with another vehicle from behind in Sector 132, Noida on Friday.

“The accident occurred at around 12pm when Sharma tried to avoid the collision by turning left, but his car rammed into another vehicle. The front of the WagonR was pushed into the driver’s cabin, leaving him seriously injured,” said Sumnesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 126 police station.

Police received a call on the 112 emergency helpline and a team from Sector 126 police station rescued Sharma from the vehicle. He was taken to a nearby private hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Police said a case would be registered after receiving a formal complaint and investigation was underway.

In another incident, four people were injured when two cars collided head-on and one crashed into a roadside tea shop in Sector 62, Noida on Thursday.

Police said a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire and Mahindra Bolero collided near the G Block junction around 9 pm. “The Bolero then crashed into a roadside tea shop, injuring the owner and his wife, who suffered fractures. Two customers sustained minor injuries,” said a police officer.

A police patrol reached the spot after receiving information through helpline number 112 and took the injured to a nearby hospital.

Police said both vehicles were towed to the police station and investigation was underway.