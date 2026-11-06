Yogi targets Opposition at Ghaziabad rally, alleges bid to spread ‘anarchy’

Ghaziabad: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a rally in Ghaziabad on Thursday against the Congress-led INDIA bloc, alleging that the opposition is spreading anarchy and disrespecting freedom fighters by tarnishing the image of constitutional institutions. People have rejected the Congress even before the SIR was launched, the chief minister said at the rally. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

“The Congress is lecturing us about democracy… It is the same Congress that imposed Emergency in 1975. By making derogatory comments against constitutional institutions, the legacy of freedom fighters is being insulted,” Adityanath said while addressing the “Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao” (save democracy, remove anarchy) rally at Raj Nagar Extension.

The rally and a “padyatra” taken out in Raj Nagar Extension area on Thursday, came days after the INDIA bloc held a rally on November 1 in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan to demand the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

“People have rejected the Congress even before the SIR was launched. Congress just wants to hide its incompetence by blaming the election commission, EVMs, and the SIR process,” he alleged.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party (SP), the main opposition party in UP, Adityanath said, “People know the history of SP. Riots, curfew, and crime were hallmarks of its rule. Today they are lecturing on democracy. They just want to save their families. Congress and the SP are the same. They are just family-based parties”.

In response, SP’s district president Faisal Hussain described BJP’s rally as a “face-saving exercise”. “Their (BJP) leaders have no guts to answer questions on the violence against the youths at Jantar Mantar (during Cockroach Janta Party’s protest) and also to serious questions raised against the police conduct, process, and massive irregularities that have emerged in the SIR process. In fact, they are responsible for jeopardising democracy and suppressing the voice of people.”

Congress’ national spokesperson Dolly Sharma said, “Opposition will seek answers and will not stop. People know that they (BJP) are very disturbed about the questions raised against SIR irregularities and the support shown to the opposition, which is raising the voice of people. The BJP already has a long list of unresolved promises on employment, poverty, education, healthcare, and others.”

She said people faced traffic diversions, and traders also suffered, as a result of Thursday’s rally in Raj Nagar Extension.