Now, GMCH-32, PG students to work at district hospitals for three months

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 01:09 IST

The doctors pursuing postgraduation in medicine and surgery from Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, will have to provide services in district hospitals for at least three months as a part of their coursework.

“The MD and MS students of the GMCH will serve people at the Government Multispecialty Hospital, Sector 16, and civil hospitals in Sector 22, 45 and Manimajra,” said a senior official at the hospital.

The programme will be included in the coursework and certificates will be provided by the head of the department concerned or state administration, which will be mandatory to produce as per the requirement of the degrees.

The hospital officials said the matter was discussed in the Medical Council of India’s Board of Governors meet headed by chairperson Dr V K Paul held on Friday in New Delhi.

Professor Jasbinder Kaur, in-charge, academics, said the proposal was discussed in the meet and that the MCI guidelines will provide clarity.

According to officials, the programme may have a positive impact on the healthcare

services in the city as the issue of shortage of doctors can be addressed.

GMCH-32 currently offers postgraduation courses in anesthesiology, anatomy, biochemistry, community medicine, dermatology, forensic medicine, general medicine, general surgery microbiology, obstetrics and gynaecology, ophthalmology, orthopaedics, oto-rhino-laryngology, paediatrics, pathology, pulmonary medicine, psychiatry, radiodiagnosis, radiotherapy and transfusion medicine.

Every year around 128 students join the institute for specialisation in these fields.