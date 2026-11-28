New Delhi A case of murder, wrongful restraint and common intention was registered under sections 103, 126 and 3 of the BNS at the Subhash Place police station. (Representative photo) more

A 21-year-old man was arrested and two minor boys were apprehended for allegedly stabbing to death a 17-year-old boy over a personal dispute in Shakurpur village in northwest Delhi on Thursday, police said on Friday.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Akanksha Yadav said a police team, upon being informed, visited the spot and took the 17-year-old boy to Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

“Through field intelligence and technical investigation, three suspects were identified and apprehended. Two of them turned out to be juveniles in conflict with law. The third suspect was identified as Atikur Rahman, 21. He was arrested. His interrogation revealed that the murder reportedly stemmed from a dispute arising out of the accused’s friendship with the victim’s sister,” DCP Yadav said.

Police said the victim was waylaid on his way home and stabbed. A case of murder, wrongful restraint and common intention was registered under sections 103, 126 and 3 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Subhash Place police station.

Police said they were probing the case further to identify and apprehend other suspects.