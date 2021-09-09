24x7 water project: PMC calculation error results in fresh 52 cr tender

PUNE: After completing 30% of the works on 24x7 regular and equitable water supply projects, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has now found an error in calculating the transmission line components, causing it to float a fresh tender of ₹52 crore for laying transmission lines across the city more than two years since the works started. The civic body had initiated the project in February 2018 at a cost of ₹2,550 crore but the newly-floated tender has raised total project cost, and activists are now demanding action against the concerned officials for their lackadaisical supervision.

Nandkumar Jagtap, superintendent engineer of the water supply department, said, “We have floated a tender for purchasing and laying transmission lines across the city. There are two methods to quantify transmission lines. One is running metres (length) and the other is weight. Earlier, consultants considered transmission lines in running metres. During calculation of the transmission lines, the consultant made an error and calculated a quantity of 7,500 metric tonne instead of 15,000 metric tonne. The contractor purchased a quantity of 7,500 metric tonne of transmission lines as mentioned in the detailed project report prepared by the consultant. We realised this while laying the transmission lines. Therefore, we floated a tender of ₹52 crore for the transmission lines.”

“We have saved money on the project while laying the pipelines in redesign. We have also used the existing pipe network which is in good condition and as per our specifications. Therefore, we will utilise the saved money in the transmission line tender,” Jagtap claimed.

However, Vivek Velankar, a civic activist, said, “The PMC should take legal action against the consultant and blacklist him. It should also take strict action against the officials responsible. After all, it is the duty of the officials to cross-check information. It has become common for PMC officials to blindly trust consultants and contractors, which must stop. And it will stop only when someone is punished. The corporation is paying hefty salaries out of the taxpayers’ money.”

“Even in the closed pipeline project from Khadakwasla to Parvati, the contractor implemented a faulty design and the PMC had to spend additional crores of rupees to lay another closed pipeline to fetch water from the Khadakwasla dam to the Parvati water pumping and purification station,” Velankar said.

Work on the transmission lines’ project – which aims at safe and equitable water supply to all areas for the next 30 years – began last December. The PMC originally awarded the project contract to Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) and Jain Irrigation. However, only L&T is now working on the project with PMC having nixed the contract of Jain Irrigation which was supposed to cover the Hadapsar area.

When the laying of transmission lines across the city is complete, water will be supplied 24x7; water losses will be reduced; and technological, economic and environmental sustainability of the water supply service will be ensured.