Act against protesters who assaulted Akalis: SAD to SKM

Chandigarh The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday asked the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to initiate action against their activists for heckling Akali workers on the night of September 16, when they were on way to take part in the party’s protest of September 17 in New Delhi.

“Many of those harassed and heckled had been active participants in the farmers’ protest, with family, on both the Tikri and the Singhu borders of Delhi. Some of them had even contributed materially to the protest,” claimed SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra, adding that the SKM must clarify its stand on humiliation of farmers.

“Many of them were drunk and used filthy and vulgar language against ladies and elders,” some of the victims that accompanied Chandumajra to the press conference alleged. “The treatment to innocent and defenceless ladies and elders was reminded of what the Sikh community had gone through in the past,” Chandumajra said, adding that the SKM must take this seriously, as such incidents defamed the farmers and discredited their long struggle.