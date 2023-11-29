Air Force officer Manisha Padhi appointed as India’s first woman Aide de Camp

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Wednesday appointed Squadron Leader Manisha Padhi as Aide-De-Camp (ADC) from the armed forces at a brief ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan in Aizawl. Squadron Leader Manisha Padhi appointed with Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhawan in Aizawl on Wednesday (DIPR/Mizoram)

Padhi, a 2015 batch Indian Air Force officer, is the first Indian woman to acquire the post.

“Her appointment is not just a milestone but a testament to the power of women breaking gender norms and excelling in different fields. Let’s celebrate this remarkable achievement and continue to champion women’s empowerment in every sphere,” Kambhampati stated after the appointment.

Squadron Leader Padhi formally joined her post and reported to the Governor on Wednesday, where she was introduced to the officers and staff of the Raj Bhavan at Aizawl.

Before her new posting, Padhi was posted at Air Force stations in Bidar, Pune and Bhatinda.