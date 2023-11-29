close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Others / Air Force officer Manisha Padhi appointed as India’s first woman Aide de Camp

Air Force officer Manisha Padhi appointed as India’s first woman Aide de Camp

ByUtpal Parashar
Nov 29, 2023 07:27 PM IST

Squadron Leader Padhi formally joined her post and reported to the Mizoram Governor on Wednesday, where she was introduced to the officers and staff of the Raj Bhavan at Aizawl

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Wednesday appointed Squadron Leader Manisha Padhi as Aide-De-Camp (ADC) from the armed forces at a brief ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan in Aizawl.

Squadron Leader Manisha Padhi appointed with Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhawan in Aizawl on Wednesday (DIPR/Mizoram)
Squadron Leader Manisha Padhi appointed with Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhawan in Aizawl on Wednesday (DIPR/Mizoram)

Padhi, a 2015 batch Indian Air Force officer, is the first Indian woman to acquire the post.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“Her appointment is not just a milestone but a testament to the power of women breaking gender norms and excelling in different fields. Let’s celebrate this remarkable achievement and continue to champion women’s empowerment in every sphere,” Kambhampati stated after the appointment.

Squadron Leader Padhi formally joined her post and reported to the Governor on Wednesday, where she was introduced to the officers and staff of the Raj Bhavan at Aizawl.

Before her new posting, Padhi was posted at Air Force stations in Bidar, Pune and Bhatinda.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out