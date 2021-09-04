Home / Cities / Others / Ambala tops Haryana in vaccination coverage: Anil Vij
A district task force constituted last month to study overall vaccination coverage in Ambala district has submitted its report to Haryana health minister Anil Vij.
Ambala tops Haryana in vaccination coverage: Anil Vij

According to the office of the civil surgeon, overall 91.99% have received the first dose and 46.33% have got the second dose till September 3 in Ambala district
By HT Correspondent, Ambala
UPDATED ON SEP 04, 2021 01:43 AM IST

As Ambala nears 50% target of second dose inoculation against Covid-19, Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Friday said that his home district has vaccinated the highest number of beneficiaries in the state.

A district task force constituted last month to study overall vaccination coverage in the district has submitted its report to the minister.

According to it, till September 2, 91% healthcare workers have received the first dose and 98% have received the second dose. Also, 92% frontline workers have received the first while 90% have completed the vaccination cycle.

Among senior citizens, 99% and 68% have got the first and second jab , respectively. As many as 77% in the age group of 18-44 years have got the first dose, while 21% have got both doses. In the 45-59 age group, 93% and 57% have received a single and two doses, respectively.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the health department conducted a mega vaccination drive and administered 30,925 doses at nearly 200 camps in the district. According to the office of the civil surgeon, overall 91.99% have received the first dose and 46.33% have got the second dose till September 3 in Ambala.

Story Saved
