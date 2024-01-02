Bikers open fire during Ramlila in Hamirpur; teenager injured

A group of bike-borne assailants opened fire in a cinematic style, creating chaos during a Ramlila staged at an ashram on Monday night in the Hamirpur district. The Ramlila took place at Bajrang Bali Ashram in Jalalpur. For Representation Only (HT File Photo)

A 14-year-old boy, Nirvendra, was hit by a bullet and has been admitted to the medical college in Orai, Jalaun.

The bikers engaged in rapid and intense firing using firearms, causing panic among the spectators. The gunfire resulted in the serious injury of Nirvendra, according to the police.

A police report has been filed against the unknown attackers based on the statement provided by the injured boy’s father, Jagmohan. The police have launched an investigation to apprehend the culprits, said SP Hamirpur Diksha Sharma.

The villagers, however, suspect that the ‘Bichchu Gang,’ known for its criminal activities in the area, could be behind the incident. This gang is notorious for creating such incidents to spread terror among the people.

The suspected ‘Bichchu Gang’ has been associated with such violent acts, and some of its members are currently serving sentences in jail. The police are actively investigating the matter to uncover the motives.