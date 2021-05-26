BSE CEO Ashish Chauhan is new AU Chancellor

PRAYAGRAJ: Ashish Chauhan, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange, India), has been appointed as the new Chancellor of Allahabad University (AU).

President and Visitor of AU Ramnath Kovind appointed Chauhan to the post for a period of five years on Wednesday, informed varsity officials.

Chauhan has acted as the CEO of IPL cricket team Mumbai Indians in its formative years and worked as the president and chief information officer (CIO) of Reliance group from 2000 to 2009 in the field of IT, e-commerce, public relations, media, telecom,sports, organised retail, IPO, petrochemicals, refining, oil and gas etc.He started his career as a banker with IDBI.

Chauhan is one of the founders of NSE (National stock exchange) and is considered the father of modern financial derivatives in India due to his work there from 1993-2000. He is also the creator of Nifty index and was in charge of creating the first screen-based trading.

Prior to Chauhan, renowned educationist Prof Govardhan Mehta was the Chancellor but he had resigned even before his term was over, four years back. Later, on June 29, 2019, the ministry of education asked for names of eminent scientists or other persons of the country for the post of Chancellor. The varsity administration sent some names to the ministry but they were turned down and fresh names were sought from AU by the ministry.

On February 24 this year, the AU administration discussed the issue at the meeting of the Academic Council (AC). It was decided that all the members of the council would suggest two names and e-mail the same to the vice-chancellor directly. Nearly all the members suggested the names and after screening it, five names were agreed upon by the AU administration and forwarded to the ministry.

Following this, the President appointed BSE CEO Ashish Chauhan as the Chancellor of AU for five years.

Chauhan thanked the President, PM and education minister for appointing him as the Chancellor of AU. In a tweet, Chauhan wrote, “Thank you for my appointment as the Chancellor of University of Allahabad, a nationally important education institution, one of the four oldest universities in India set up in 1887.Truly honoured and humbled by your gesture.”