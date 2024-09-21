Civil-Military Liaison Conference held in Jhansi

In a significant initiative to strengthen civil-military cooperation and tackle the multidimensional issues of mutual interest, the White Tiger Division convened a Civil-Military Liaison Conference (CMLC) in Jhansi on Thursday. Civil-Military Liaison Conference in Jhansi. (HT)

The annual gathering brought together high-ranking civil and military officials, law enforcement agencies, and other relevant stakeholders to promote enhanced collaboration and mutual understanding.

The conference was jointly presided over by Major General Atul Kumar Bhat, General Officer Commanding of the White Tiger Division, and Anurag Sharma, Member of Parliament from Jhansi-Lalitpur constituency, who collectively emphasised the paramount significance of civil-military synergy.

Major General Bhat delivered the keynote address, reiterating the military’s dedication to close cooperation with civil authorities, while Anurag Sharma lauded the Army’s contributions to nation-building.

Army officials and their civil administration counterparts engaged in discussions on various crucial matters pertaining to safety, security, and effective coordination between both entities. The agenda encompassed topics such as development and welfare initiatives, the suppression of illegal activities within the Babina Field Firing Ranges, land-related concerns, and issues related to the well being of both troops and civilians residing in proximity to Cantonment areas.

Avinash Kumar, the district magistrate of Jhansi, pledged support for the advancement of the Sainik School in Jhansi, the differently-abled children enrolled in the Asha Schools of Jhansi and Babina, and the resolution of matters concerning encroachment on Defence Land.

Kalanidhi Naithani, deputy inspector general of Jhansi range, along with Sudha Singh, senior superintendent of police, concurred on the establishment of a framework for mutual cooperation in the timely exchange of intelligence and swift response during internal security situations by both the Army and law enforcement agencies.

Alok Yadav, vice chairman of the Jhansi Development Authority, acknowledged the necessity for undertaking development projects within Cantonment areas that mutually benefit both civilians and army personnel.

In his concluding remarks, General Bhat stated, “This CMLC marked a pivotal step towards enhancing collaboration and understanding between civil and military entities, ultimately contributing to the overall security and development. Officials from both sides agreed upon conducting such meetings regularly in future too, in keeping up with the ethos of ‘Whole of Nation Approach’ towards national security and inclusive development.”