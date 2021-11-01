Home / Cities / Others / Congress in self-destruct mode, says Punjab BJP chief
Punjab BJP chief also claimed that the infighting in the Congress was getting worse, even as the common man’s woes were also becoming more pronounced
On resignation of Punjab advocate general APS Deol, the Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma claimed it was a result of Congress not able to control infighting between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Charanjit Singh Channi. (HT File)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 07:59 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Chandigarh Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma on Monday said the Congress party is in a self-destructive mode and the squabbling between chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state party president Navjot Singh Sidhu had reached such a crescendo (the loudest point) that the advocate general resigned, APS Deol, resigned within weeks of his appointment.

Sharma added that the Congress state president had resigned in protest against the appointments of the advocate general APS Deol and Punjab DGP IPS Sahota stating that both had been defending people involved in sacrilege cases.

“Both the appointments were a prerogative of the chief minister Channi. Sidhu, however, had dubbed these appointments as controversial and had recently met the high command,” said Sharma, adding that the Congress had lost its grip on the state. “The common man is suffering and the infighting is only getting worse by the day,” he added.

