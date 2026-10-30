Delhi LG sets deadline for deregulation reforms

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday set a November-end deadline to complete deregulation reforms, pulling up officials over repeated delays and asking them to clear bottlenecks without further extensions. Sandhu asked the industries department to focus on bottlenecks it could resolve, noting that deadlines had been missed repeatedly. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Reviewing progress on the ease of doing business and ease of living initiatives, Sandhu was informed that deregulation of 22 of the 23 priority areas identified under phase-I and the urbanisation of 48 villages are complete. The only pending priority area concerns redefining the land-use framework linked to the PM-UDAY scheme.

Sandhu asked the industries department to focus on bottlenecks it could resolve, noting that deadlines had been missed repeatedly.

The Delhi Cabinet approved the Delhi Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2026, in September to bring a single-window system to facilitate approvals, registrations, no-objection certificates, consents, licences, and other clearances through a simple, user-friendly portal.

The cabinet has also approved the Delhi Private University Bill, which proposes reforms to minimum land, endowment, and infrastructure requirements for private universities, for placement before the assembly.

Other reforms include removing dual licences issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), granting perpetual registration to shops and commercial establishments, and allowing electricity connections of up to 200 kW without inspection. Measures to ease land and infrastructure requirements for private schools are also underway.

The final notifications on licensing under the Legal Metrology Act and infrastructure requirements for private schools have been issued. The DDA and MCD are also working to delink four no-objection certificates from the building plan approval process.