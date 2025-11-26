An engineer was found dead after being trapped under the main gate of a sports complex in Kankarbagh under the same police station limits in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. Engineer dies after gate of sports complex falls on him

The deceased has been identified as Sajja Murthy (40), a resident of Petbasheerabad in Telangana. Police said Murthy died after the heavy gate collapsed on him. At the time of the incident, he had his mobile phone in hand and had apparently attempted to call for help.

According to police, the incident occurred around 3.30 am. Preliminary findings suggest Murthy remained trapped under the gate for nearly four hours. As the mishap occurred late at night, no one saw or heard him, and he died while pinned under the structure, sources said.

Murthy had been supervising construction work at the sports complex on behalf of a contractor since May and was staying on the first floor of the boys’ hostel on the premises.

The gate, installed six months ago, reportedly weighed around 10 quintals.

Eyewitness Ravishankar Singh said, “The accident happened around 3.30 am. When we came for a walk at 7 am, we saw his body crushed under the gate. Police were informed and they reached soon after.”

CCTV footage shows a truck leaving the premises early in the morning. Investigators suspect the other half of the gate may have collapsed on Murthy’s body, leading to his death.

A female guard posted at the reception said Murthy went up and down from his room three to four times during the night. “I had asked him why he was moving around so late. He said material was arriving and he was busy overseeing it,” she added.