Former BSNL GM awarded 4-year jail in bribe case

Stating that corruption is like a plague which is not only contagious but if not controlled spreads like a wildfire, the special court of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) awarded four-year imprisonment and ₹10 lakh fine on the then general manager, telecom district (BSNL), Karnal.

A case was registered in June 2014 following the complaint of Yashpal, junior telecom officer, BSNL, office of divisional engineer, Karnal. He told the CBI that Chanderhas, GM, telecom district (BSNL), Karnal was demanding bribe of ₹3 lakh for reducing the penalty in a matter of chargesheet against him, which was issued by the department in 2013.

On Thursday, the court of Sushil Kumar Garg, special judge, CBI convicted Chanderhas for committing the offences punishable under Sections 7 and 13(1)(d) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Chanderhas said his son is an IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre and daughter is an IPS officer. Pleading for a lenient view, he said he had an unblemished service record.

Due to his efforts, his department turned into a profit-bearing unit during his posting at BSNL office, Karnal as senior general manager, BSNL, Karnal.

He pleaded that he is facing the agony of criminal trial since 2014 and is suffering from many health problems so a lenient view be taken.

Whereas public prosecutor for CBI, KP Singh, argued that to check rampant corruption in public life it is need of the hour to give exemplary punishment to the public servant, who is found to indulge in corrupt practices.

The judge observed: “The duty of the court is that any anti-corruption law has to be interpreted and worked out in such a fashion as to strengthen the fight against corruption. Corruption in a civilised society is like a disease, which if not detected in time is sure to afflict every walk of life leading to disastrous consequences.”

Stating that the court agrees with the public prosecutor that undue sympathy to impose inadequate sentence would be more harmful to the justice system

The court held him guilty under Section 7 and 13(1)(d) punishable under Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. It has awarded rigorous imprisonment of four years and a fine of ₹10 lakh on the convict.