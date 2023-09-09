‘Green’ Prayagraj Junction bags silver rating

North Central Railway’s Prayagraj Junction station has won the status of a ‘green building’ from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC)— India’s premier certification body — for adopting green concepts, thereby, reducing the adverse impact on the environment. The Prayagraj Junction station in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

The ‘Silver’ rating to Prayagraj Junction has been granted for a period from 2023 to 2026 and it can improve its ratings by improving standards and embracing suggestions in this regard given by the IGBC, officials said.

“The IGBC has awarded ‘silver’ rating to the junction for its efforts in improving the environmental standards of its functioning and providing eco-friendly services to passengers,” said Amit Singh, public relations officer (PRO), Prayagraj Division of North Central Railways (NCR).

Officials maintain that the rating system will help the station management understand their present position with respect to the ‘green performance’ of the station and the measures that need to be taken to enhance the performance on a continual basis.

Prayagraj Junction has been certified as a high-quality station in the field of providing excellent facilities, cleanliness and health-friendly environment to the passengers like good quality air and water besides adequate lighting etc.

Besides, it has also been found to be compatible with the parameters required for ‘green building’ in the field of energy and water efficiency. It is also being ensured that solid and liquid waste are disposed of properly as per the rules, he added.

IGBC Green Railway Stations rating system is a voluntary and consensus-based programme. The IGBC, with the support of the Environment Directorate of the Indian Railways, has developed the Green Railway Stations rating system to facilitate adoption of green concepts and enhance the overall commuter experience. It addresses national priorities such as water conservation, handling of waste, energy efficiency, reduced use of fossil fuel, lesser dependence on usage of virgin materials and health and well-being of occupants, he explained.

As a result, the rating is based on six environmental categories as defined by the IGBC which include sustainable station facility, health, hygiene and sanitation, energy efficiency, water efficiency, smart and green initiatives and innovation and development, he said.

Based on assessment, stations are awarded ‘certification’ or ‘Silver’, ‘Gold’ and ‘Platinum’ ratings for a specified period of time.