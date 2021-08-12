Home / Cities / Others / ‘Land deals led to Katihar mayor’s murder ’
(AFP The murder was a fallout of personal enmity, police said.)
'Land deals led to Katihar mayor's murder '

The police on Thursday claimed to have cracked the case of murder of Katihar mayor Shivraj Paswan, saying all 16 accused had been arrested and that personal enmity arising out of land deals was the reason behind the killing
By Aditya Nath Jha, Katihar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 09:56 PM IST

The police on Thursday claimed to have cracked the case of murder of Katihar mayor Shivraj Paswan, saying all 16 accused had been arrested and that personal enmity arising out of land deals was the reason behind the killing.

Katihar superintendent of police (SP) Vikash Kumar said, “We have arrested 16 people, including the 12 accused named in the FIR. The case has been solved,” he said.

Shivraj Paswan, 40, was shot dead on July 29.

The SP said the murder was a fallout of personal enmity owing to land dispute between key accused Neeraj Kumar Paswan and the slain mayor.

According to the police, both dealt in buying and selling land. “Shivraj managed to buy a piece of land in Katihar town which Neeraj has been eyeing for a long time. This led to Neeraj eliminating the mayor with the help of his henchmen,” SP Kumar said.

