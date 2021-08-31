Lone Hindu AIUDF MLA quits party, set to join ruling BJP

Assam’s opposition, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), received a jolt on Tuesday with one of its legislators quitting from primary membership of the party.

Phanidhar Talukdar, the lone Hindu among AIUDF’s 16 MLAs, was elected from Bhabanipur constituency in Bajali district. He is slated to resign as a legislator on Wednesday and join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“I am herewith resigning from the post of secretary, AIUDF legislature party with effect from today. In addition, I am also withdrawing my primary membership of AIUDF party in the larger interest of the people of my constituency and the people of Assam,” Talukdar wrote in his letter to AIUDF president Maulana Badruddin Ajmal.

Tuesday’s development comes a day after Congress decided to sever ties with the AIUDF. Both parties were part of a ‘grand alliance’ of 10 parties opposed to the ruling BJP in the assembly polls.

Formed in 2006, the AIUDF primarily has a base among Bengali-speaking Muslims. Apart from Talukdar, all other MLAs who got elected in this year’s assembly polls are Muslims.

Talukdar is the third newly elected MLA who had resigned from the parties after the assembly polls. Earlier, two Congress MLAs, Rupjyoti Kurmi of Mariani and Sushanta Borgohain of Thowra, resigned from the party and also quit as members of the assembly.