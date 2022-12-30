Man held for killing wife by dragging her head on stove

Faridabad police arrested a man on Thursday for allegedly killing his wife by forcibly putting her head on a burning stove as she had stopped him from consuming liquor soon after waking up, police said on Friday.

According to police, the incident had taken place at the couple’s residence in Kheri Kalan village, located under the jurisdiction of BPTP police station at about 7am on August 6 last year, when the deceased woman, identified as Kalpana Devi (29), was cooking food.

Police said that not only the suspect, Pinku Kumar (32), had forcibly dragged her head on the flames of the stove for several minutes while the woman kept screaming, but he also poured an entire bowl of hot boiled pulses on her face afterwards.

Police said that the victim’s family members soon came to know about the incident and rushed her to a nearby hospital after reaching the spot, but she succumbed to her injuries.

Kumar immediately fled from the spot after committing the crime and was on the run for more than a year.

A crime branch team from DLF, led by inspector Rakesh Kumar nabbed him from Kheri Kalan village.

Sube Singh, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said that the crime branch team received a tip-off that Kumar had returned to the village, soon after which he was arrested on Thursday.

“Suspect Kumar had fled to Rajasthan after the incident. Later, he kept changing his locations by moving to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Delhi,” Singh said. He said that six months back, police declared a reward of ₹5,000 for anyone giving information about the suspect’s whereabouts.

Singh said Kumar, a liquor addict, is a native of Bulandshahr in UP and had married Kalpana in the year 2015.