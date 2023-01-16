Manipur: Five held after drugs seized from police commando vehicle

The Manipur police on Monday seized a huge consignment of drugs from a police vehicle and arrested five ‘special police personnel’ in the connection, officials said.

Officials said that a team of Kakching police seized 1.336 kg heroin and 9.151 kg WY (world is yours) tablets from a Maruti Gypsy that belonged to a ‘Commando Unit’ posted in Moreh.

Kakching SP Shrey Vats, who led the operation, said that the Commando unit was coming from Moreh at Kuraopokpi near St. Joseph English School on NH-102, when they were stopped and searched.

“The personnel along with the vehicle were searched after observing legal formalities,” the SP said.

He said that upon searching the vehicle, they found 100 soap cases containing suspected heroin powder and eight bundles of suspected WY tablets with each bundle containing approximately 10,000 tablets.

Moreover, Rs. 80,000 in cash was also seized from one of the accused personnel. The accused were arrested and along with the seized substances, were handed over to the officer in charge, Kakching police station for further necessary legal action, the SP informed.