Lucknow The body of a four-year-old boy, who was missing for past 16 days, was found inside a drain in Barabanki on Saturday afternoon, police officials said. Missing kid’s body found in a drain in UP’s Barabanki (Pic for representation)

The child’s family, who had announced a reward of ₹1 lakh to anyone who gave them information about the missing child, said they suspected foul play behind his mysterious disappearance from outside a relative’s place and subsequent recovery of his body inside a drain.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

A senior police official from Barabanki said the victim was identified as Ayan Valmiki, a resident of Barabanki’s Haidergarh area. Ayan’s father Shahanshah told media persons that he had come with Ayan to visit a doctor’s clinic in Barabanki city. He then also visited his brother-in-law’s place in nearby Ujjwal Nagar on December 14.

Shahanshah said Ayan was playing outside the house and later had gone to purchase sweets from a local shop but when he didn’t return even after 30 minutes he got worried and decided to lookout for him.

Subsequently, he reported the matter to the local police and soon an FIR about the boy’s disappearance was registered as well. However, since then there was no clue about the missing boy.

“We came rushing today after coming to know about the recovery of a child’s body from the drain and found out that it was that of my son,” he said.

Shahanshah demanded that police must investigate the mysterious disappearance of his child in detail so that he should get a clear picture about the incident.

The police have sent the body for postmortem examination and its report would decide the shape of the investigation.