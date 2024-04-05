NCR’s Prayagraj div collects over 82 cr fine from passengers

The North Central Railway’s Prayagraj division collected over ₹82 crore fine from passengers caught travelling without tickets and those charged under other offences, in the financial year 2023-24. (Pic for representation)

The team of Commercial Department of the NCR’s Prayagraj Division undertook extensive drives against people travelling on trains without tickets or on irregular tickets besides those travelling with unbooked luggage or indulging in littering on board trains as well as railway stations.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The drives were undertaken along with efforts to sensitise passengers through stickers, posters and announcements at stations, said officials.

In the checking campaigns conducted in the financial year 2023-24 in Prayagraj division, a total of 12,32,662 passengers were caught travelling without tickets or having irregular tickets besides other offences like unbooked luggage and littering and a total of ₹82,63,45,184 was recovered as fines from them, said Amit Singh, PRO, Prayagraj Division of NCR.

This included a total of 6,04,480 passengers caught traveling without tickets from whom ₹50,79,80,772 were recovered as fines as well as 6,05,058 passengers who were caught traveling on irregular tickets and from whom ₹31,53,47,711 were recovered as fines. Besides, ₹11,83,085 were charged from 7,161 passengers for having unbooked luggage. Also, ₹18,33,616 was recovered as fine from 15,963 people caught littering, he added.

Traveling without a ticket or traveling with an irregular ticket falls under the category of punishable offence. According to Indian Railways rules, anyone caught traveling without a ticket or with an irregular ticket can be fined or jailed or both. Prayagraj Division, North Central Railway appeals to all its respected railway passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets to avoid inconvenience and travel with dignity, the PRO said.