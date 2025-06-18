New 30-bed win nears completion at Gurugram Civil Hospital

A new 30-bed ward is underway at the Gurugram Civil Hospital in Sector 10. It is expected to be ready by next week, said health officials. The expansion comes in response to the long-standing issue of bed shortage in the hospital. Out of the 30 beds, 24 will be reserved for surgical patients, and six beds will be part of a day-care facility for cancer patients, said officials This project is aimed to ease the burden on the existing wards and help accommodate a large number of patients daily, said health officials. (HT Archive)

The hospital received a budget of ₹37 lakh for the project, which includes renovation work and installation of six air conditioners to ensure better comfort services for patients during the summer season. This is aimed to ease the burden on the existing wards and help accommodate a large number of patients daily, said health officials.

“The renovation work is progressing swiftly and is likely to be completed within ten days. The new ward is part of our effort to enhance healthcare infrastructure. With the additional beds and improved facilities, patients will receive better care and comfort,” said Dr Lokveer, principal medical officer, Civil Hospital.

“It’s difficult to get a bed here during peak hours. A separate ward will reduce waiting time and improve treatment for patients like us,” said Ramesh Kumar, a patient undergoing treatment at the hospital.