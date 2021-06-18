Palghar back to level 3 as Covid cases rise in district

The Palghar district collector Dr Manik Gursal on Friday issued a circular declaring Palghar district, including the Vasai Virar civic area, level 3 from the earlier level 2. The new restrictions will come into effect from June 21, as per the order.

The positivity rate in Palghar has crossed 5.18%, while the oxygenated bed capacity stood at 18.24%.

The district has recorded 282 deaths between June 6 to 17, while the Palghar taluka has reported 146 Covid deaths.

Level 3 is imposed where the positivity rate is between 5-10% and oxygenated bed occupancy is over 40%. There will be no public movement post 5pm, while the shops can operate till 4pm. On Saturdays and Sundays, there will be a complete lockdown, while malls, theatres, and single screens will remain closed, restaurants can operate at 50% dining capacity till 4pm, and thereafter can remain open for takeaways.

Local trains will operate only for people in essential services. Public places, parks will remain open from 5am to 9pm and private offices can remain open on all days till 4pm. Government office attendance will be restricted to 50%. Sports activities will be allowed from 5am to 9am and 6pm to 9pm. Shooting will be allowed, provided there’s a bio-bubble and no outside movement will be permitted post 5pm.

Social gatherings will have 50% attendance; marriages can have up to 50 persons and funerals can be attended by a maximum of 20 people. Society meetings and election rallies can have 50% attendance. Construction sites will have in site workers and no labourers will be allowed to step out after 4pm. E-commerce activities will be operational. Salons and gyms can operate with 50% capacity and clients will be allowed by appointments only.

No standees will be permitted in public transport.

Meanwhile, as on Friday, Palghar district recorded 114,584 cases with Vasai leading with 66,847 and Palghar rural with 47,737 cases. 2,464 deaths are reported with Vasai reporting 1,415 cases and Palghar rural reporting 1,049 deaths.