PoK would be with India in near future: General VK Singh

“There would be no need to open a passage from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to reach India as the PoK would become part of India in the near future,” General Singh said while talking to media persons after distributing tool kits to craftsmen at the railway stadium on the Vishwakarma Jayanti in Gorakhpur on Sunday.

He also urged the people to stand with those who had lost their family members in covert attack by Pakistan. This was in apparent reference to the Thursday killings of army officers and police personnel by terrorists in Kashmir.

He said the country was celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday and a fortnight long service-oriented campaign from Sunday till October 2 has been announced by the BJP on the occasion.

He said as part of this health camps would be organised on September 23 and 24 and Ayushman cards would be distributed to the poor on the occasion. The Ayushman card holders are guaranteed to get medical insurance cover worth ₹5 lakh annually.

General Singh said under PM Modi’s leadership, people of unorganised sector, including plumbers and masons were now getting short term loans. Singh said that all the craftsmen could get bank loans on 5% interest under the scheme.

Mayor Dr Manglesh Srivastava also urged the people to identify craftsmen in their respective wards and help them register for loans.

