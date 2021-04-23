Prayagraj admn fixes charges for wood used in cremation

People now will not have to pay extra money for the cremation of the bodies of their loved ones. In a bid to regulate the charges of cremation at the ghats, the administration has fixed the fee of cremation to ₹4000 including that of wood.

The steps have been taken after reports that people were being charged hefty amounts for the cremation of the bodies of their kin started floating on social media. A video had also gone viral in which the person responsible for giving woods at Phaphamau Ghat was asking a family to pay a hefty amount. The police reached the scene after the family created a ruckus when they were allegedly stopped from cremating the body themselves.

After the incident, two more persons were given the responsibility to supply wood at the ghat.

It is worth mentioning that due to the large number of bodies coming in for cremation the family of deceased persons were charged ₹7000 and even more in the name of giving wood. The extra fee was causing scuffles at the ghat after which cops were deployed there.

ADM (nazul) Gangaram Gupta said charges for wood have been fixed at ₹4000. No wood supplier can charge more than this amount. If any person is asked to pay more than the fixed amount then a complaint can be made in this connection. Strict action will be taken on such complaints, he added.