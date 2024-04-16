Prayagraj CP addresses cops leaving on poll duty

Police Commissioner, Prayagraj, Ramit Sharma, briefed policemen before they were sent on election duty to different districts of Western Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday. Police Commissioner, Prayagraj, Ramit Sharma, addressing policemen before they leave on poll duty, in Prayagraj, on Tuesday (HT Photo)

While briefing the personnel, Sharma urged them to perform their duties with honesty and sincerity for the peaceful conduct of Lok Sabha polls, to be held in seven phases.

The policemen will follow the guidelines of the Election Commission of India and will maintain high standards of discipline while delivering their duties and travelling. After their duty in the first phase of polls, they will leave for the next poll duty in another district and will inform about their arrival to the official concerned. They will remain in the district till the polls and will also maintain peace and law and order.

No official or policemen will be absent or will return to the district of their original posting. All policemen will be responsible for the safety of their weapons and ammunition, the police commissioner said.

Personnel going for poll duties were issued a first aid kit, ORS packet, mosquito repellent, lunch packet and water bottles.

All officials and police staff were instructed to contact their party in-charge if they face any problems while travelling. They will inform DCP headquarters, nodal officer or election cell in-charge if the problem is not sorted out.

Senior police officials including ADCP, crime, Satish Chandra, were present during the briefing.