Prayagraj division: Town panchayats to step up sanitation, inspect drinking water quality

:Town panchayats across the Prayagraj division comprising Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh and Fatehpur districts will intensify sanitation drives, improve waste segregation and disposal, inspect drinking water quality and plug drainage gaps under a time-bound action plan issued by divisional commissioner Lokesh M.

All town panchayats have been directed to identify sanitation black spots and submit reports by October 2, commissioner Lokesh M said.

Officials must also submit ward-wise details of door-to-door garbage collection, waste segregation and scientific disposal, along with photographs of operations at material recovery facilities (MRFs), by October 3.

Civic bodies will ensure that sanitation workers use gloves, jackets and other protective equipment and are covered by insurance. Anti-larval spraying and fogging will be undertaken to prevent mosquito-borne diseases, while drain cleaning must be completed by next Thursday. Street vendors and roadside vending zones must be provided with dustbins and proper waste disposal arrangements within 15 days.

The directives were issued during a review meeting chaired by the divisional commissioner with executive officers of town panchayats across the division to assess sanitation arrangements and development works on Thursday.

The meeting also reviewed waste management, drinking water, drainage, revenue collection and public amenities, with officials asked to meet the prescribed deadlines.

To ensure safe drinking water, executive officers have been ordered to inspect overhead water tanks on October 4. The checks will cover chlorine dosage and water quality, besides identifying damaged or contaminated pipelines. Photographic reports on tank inspections must be submitted the same evening, while detailed pipeline inspection reports are due within 10 days.

The commissioner also directed officials to remove fresh encroachments on ponds immediately and take action against older encroachments as per rules. A list of town panchayats with a large number of ponds, along with a schedule for action, must be submitted by October 6.

Mud, silt and overgrown vegetation must be cleared from all main roads within three days, while sanitation work across entire town areas must be completed by October 10. Officials have also been directed to ensure that only eligible beneficiaries occupy houses under the Kanshi Ram Awas Yojana and that the colonies are kept clean.

To reduce the risk of road accidents at night, civic bodies will arrange safe shelters for stray cattle wherever possible. Reflective paint on their horns and reflective collars will be used where necessary to improve their visibility to motorists.