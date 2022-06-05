Prayagraj: Man attacks son with axe over family dispute
A man attacked his 26-year-old son with an axe in a fit of rage while he was sleeping and seriously injured him, in Sindhaura village under Sarai Mamrej police station in the wee hours of Sunday. The injured has been admitted to the SRN Hospital for treatment where his condition continues to be critical. The police have recovered the axe used in the attack and the accused has also surrendered at the police station, police said.
SHO in-charge of Sarai Mamrej police station Tarunendra Tripathi said, the accused Hari Shankar Pal, a resident of Sindhaura village under Sarai Mamrej police station, attacked his son Ravindra Kumar Pal with an axe inside the house while he sleeping at around 4am due to an ongoing family dispute.
The family members informed that the incident took place when the womenfolk of the household had left to attend nature’s call. As other family members rushed to the aid of injured Ravindra, the accused fled the spot. The family members then rushed him to SRN Hospital and also informed the local police, he added.
“The police team that reached the spot seized the axe used in the attack. On the complaint of Ravindra’s wife, a named FIR has been registered against the accused Hari Shankar Pal. The accused has, however, voluntarily surrendered at the police station and is being questioned,” the SHO in-charge said.
Ananya, the two-year-old daughter of Ravindra who was also sleeping in the bed with her father at the time of the incident, has been left unscathed, police said.
Police said that among the three sons of the accused Hari Shankar Pal, the eldest son Rajendra and his wife live with the accused in Mumbai, while victim Ravindra used to live separately in Mumbai with his wife and younger brother Dharmendra. The accused’s wife Lalti lived alone at home in Sindhaura village. Just a few days ago, Ravindra had come home from Mumbai with his family. Meanwhile, Hari Shankar also came home. Two days ago, there was a scuffle between father and son over a family dispute but the family members and fellow villagers had pacified the matter.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics