Prayagraj: Man attacks son with axe over family dispute

A man attacked his 26-year-old son with an axe in a fit of rage while he was sleeping and seriously injured him, in Sindhaura village under Sarai Mamrej police station in the wee hours of Sunday. The injured has been admitted to the SRN Hospital for treatment where his condition continues to be critical. The police have recovered the axe used in the attack and the accused has also surrendered at the police station, police said.

SHO in-charge of Sarai Mamrej police station Tarunendra Tripathi said, the accused Hari Shankar Pal, a resident of Sindhaura village under Sarai Mamrej police station, attacked his son Ravindra Kumar Pal with an axe inside the house while he sleeping at around 4am due to an ongoing family dispute.

The family members informed that the incident took place when the womenfolk of the household had left to attend nature’s call. As other family members rushed to the aid of injured Ravindra, the accused fled the spot. The family members then rushed him to SRN Hospital and also informed the local police, he added.

“The police team that reached the spot seized the axe used in the attack. On the complaint of Ravindra’s wife, a named FIR has been registered against the accused Hari Shankar Pal. The accused has, however, voluntarily surrendered at the police station and is being questioned,” the SHO in-charge said.

Ananya, the two-year-old daughter of Ravindra who was also sleeping in the bed with her father at the time of the incident, has been left unscathed, police said.

Police said that among the three sons of the accused Hari Shankar Pal, the eldest son Rajendra and his wife live with the accused in Mumbai, while victim Ravindra used to live separately in Mumbai with his wife and younger brother Dharmendra. The accused’s wife Lalti lived alone at home in Sindhaura village. Just a few days ago, Ravindra had come home from Mumbai with his family. Meanwhile, Hari Shankar also came home. Two days ago, there was a scuffle between father and son over a family dispute but the family members and fellow villagers had pacified the matter.