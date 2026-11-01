Kurukshetra, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said institutions like Gurukul Kurukshetra play an important role in preserving India's knowledge traditions, ethical values and cultural ethos while preparing future generations for nation-building. President Murmu pays tribute to Swami Shraddhanand on martyrdom centenary at Gurukul Kurukshetra

She was addressing the Swami Shraddhanand martyrdom centenary commemoration at Gurukul Kurukshetra.

Gurukul Kurukshetra was established in 1912 by Swami Shraddhanand, a prominent Arya Samaj ascetic, distinguished educationist and a freedom fighter.

While paying tributes to Swami Shraddhanand on the 100th anniversary of his martyrdom, the President called his life journey from Munshiram to Mahatma Munshiram and eventually to Swami Shraddhanand "deeply inspiring".

President Murmu said Swami Shraddhanand dedicated his life to the service of the Vedas and the upliftment of society, and that his life journey and sacrifice are a source of inspiration for all.

The President said that Swami Shraddhanand revived and strengthened the Gurukul system of education. This breathed new life into the stream of Indian education and culture. "He made tireless efforts to revive the ancient Aryan system of education, a cause championed by Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati, the founder of the Arya Samaj," she said.

She said Swami Shraddhanand's centenary martyrdom serves as an opportunity to draw lessons from his inspiring life, his educational and social philosophy, and his dedication and sacrifice for the nation.

"As we are moving towards the goal of a Viksit Bharat by the year 2047, it is of utmost importance that our citizens take pride in India's rich cultural heritage while embracing modern knowledge, science, technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship," she said. She expressed confidence that drawing inspiration from the life of Swami Shraddhanand, the "youth of our country will contribute to building an educated, self-reliant, harmonious, and empowered India". Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh, representatives of the 'Arya Pratinidhi Sabha' and other dignitaries also attended the ceremony.

Governor Devvrat said Gurukul Kurukshetra is a living legacy of the thoughts, ideals and resolve of Swami Shraddhanand, the great freedom fighter, social reformer and educationist.

He said the real objective of education at a Gurukul was not merely to impart academic knowledge to students, but also to make them physically strong, mentally capable, value-oriented, and people of strong character.

"Students of Gurukul were the real 'Gen Z' in the true sense, as they imbibed discipline, values and principles of life along with education," he added.

Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh described the life of Swami Shraddhanand as an extraordinary example of truthfulness, fearlessness, service, sacrifice and selflessness.

He said that Swami Shraddhanand regarded education not merely as a means of securing employment, but as a way to build character, develop self-discipline and foster a sense of responsibility towards society. " For him, the welfare of society and the future of the nation were far more important than personal comforts and conveniences," he said.

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