Pune dist reports 303 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths
PUNE The district reported 303 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths on Monday, according to the state health department.
The total cases of Pune district stands at 3,82,460 lakh and out of which, 3,59,137 patients have recovered, 7,906 are reported dead and 15,417 are active cases.
One death was reported in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and three in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).
As per the state health department, PMC has so far reported 1,95,893 Covid cases and 4,458 deaths till Monday. Whereas PCMC has reported 95,804 cases and a total of 1,302 deaths.
Pune rural has reported 90,763 total cases and 2,109 deaths due to the infection.
As per the state Health department, 3,854 patients were discharged taking the total to 18,90,323 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 94.86%.
Across Maharashtra, 1,924 new cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed and 35 deaths due to the virus were reported taking the case fatality rate to 2.53%.
The state health department stated out of 1,38,45,897 laboratory samples, 19,92,683 have tested positive ie 14.39%.
Currently 2,21,280 people are in home quarantine and 2,094 people are in institutional quarantine.
