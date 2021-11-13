Home / Cities / Others / Punjab logs 39 fresh Covid cases, 1 death
Punjab logs 39 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

With one Covid-related fatality reported in Hoshiarpur district, the death toll due to Covid in Punjab reached 16,571.
Published on Nov 13, 2021 12:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Punjab on Friday reported 39 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 6,02,733, according to a medical bulletin.

With one Covid-related fatality reported in Hoshiarpur district, the death toll in the state reached 16,571, it said. The state’s positivity rate was 0.12% on Friday.

Among fresh cases, seven each were reported from Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar. There are 286 active cases in the state, the bulletin said.

With 17 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,85,876, it said.

A total of 1,57,34,090 samples have been collected for testing in the state so far of which 33,431 were tested on Friday.

As many as 68,351 doses of the vaccine were administered in the day, the bulletin said.

Saturday, November 13, 2021
