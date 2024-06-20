Preparations to extend the operation of Namo Bharat Rapid Rail from Modinagar North station to Meerut South station is on verge of completion, officials said. Rapid Rail to connect Modinagar to Meerut South soon (Pic for representation)

The train from Sahibabad (Ghaziabad) to Modinagar North (Ghaziabad) is operating daily from 6 am to 10 pm till Meerut South station after dropping passengers at Modinagar.

Its next stoppage is Meerut South station, on the Meerut border, due to which eight lakh people of the area and nearby cities, traveling between Meerut and Delhi, would benefit from this.

Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) chief public relation officer (CPRO) Puneet Vats said that Meerut South station is almost ready and train could be operated till this station soon.

“The date for operation till Meerut South is not decided yet but trial run was already in place and it would be opened for commuters soon,” said Vats.

Namo Bharat Rapid Rail will stop at Meerut South and in coming months its operation would be extended to Shatabdinagar, Begumpul and Modipuram stations, which are presently under construction, officials said.

CPRO refused to mention any specific date when the service would begin. He said that was because the ‘date’ would depend on the ministry’s clearance. However, he expected the new service to resume “soon” as the station is “almost ready.”

Apart from these four stations, only metro services will be available at other stations. In such a situation, people will be able to change their train as per their convenience to go ahead. The Commissioner of Railway Safety recently gave the clearance to National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for operating trains up to Meerut South on behalf of Metro.

The new connectivity is expected to boost business between Meerut-Ghaziabad and Delhi, officials said.

“The prices of properties falling on train routes are also on rise and NCRTC has carried out a a demand survey for a zonal plan of Delhi Road and Roorkee Road of Rapid Corridor,” officials said. For certain length and few stations the Rapid Rail and Meerut metro will share the same track, officials said. The length of the Meerut Metro corridor is 23 km, of which 18 km is elevated and 5 km is underground. There are 13 stations in Meerut, out of which 9 stations are elevated and 3 stations are underground stations. One station (depot station) will be at the ground level.