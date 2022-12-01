6 cr & counting: Hefty fine fails to stop commuters from flouting traffic rules

Despite paying hefty fines during the recently concluded Traffic Month, it appears that people of Sangam city still need to learn to follow traffic rules. During Traffic Month, the police realised fines ₹6 crore from citizens for various traffic violations.

In November, Prayagraj police, under senior police officials launched rigorous awareness drive not only in city but even in rural areas. Nukkad natak, quiz, essay and painting competitions were held in schools and colleges across the district on massive scale to make people aware of traffic rules and keep them safe from mishaps.

However, records of fine realised by traffic police reveals that still people are learning to follow the rules strictly. During Traffic Month, 4,313 bike riders were issued challans for not wearing helmets while 110 paid fine for triple riding in Shahganj, Kotwali, Kareli and Khuldabad.

Records show that 2,814 two-wheeler owners paid fine for not wearing helmets in Civil Lines circle, 1406 in Baihrana Circle, 1422 in Colonelganj Circle, and 1244 in Daraganj Circle.

In rural areas, 1,192 challans were issued in Handia circle for violation of traffic rules.

Karchhana police took action against 335 four-wheeler drivers for not wearing seat belts.

Moreover, people are also not avoiding triple riding on bikes as 3,121 bike riders were caught for the offence in the district.

Besides action by traffic police and cops at police stations, ICCC cameras were used for taking action against traffic rule violators in the district.

Cops at police stations took action against 32,698 traffic rules violators, traffic police issued challan to 2,3207 vehicle owners while action against 13,699 vehicle owners was taken through ICCC cameras.

Traffic officials said action against 32,215 two-wheeler riders was taken for not wearing helmets, 3,121 for not wearing seat belts, 3,121 for triple riding, 306 for talking on mobile phone, 65 for over speeding, 6,623 for driving without license and 10,173 for no parking.