Students uploading violent content on social media for popularity: Police
A police investigation into the involvement of teenage boys in the crude bomb attack and recent clash on the banks of the Sangam has led to shocking revelations.
Police found that these teenagers had uploaded videos of their violent clashes on social media, where they have also created group of violent teenagers.
Police has identified two such groups on social media named ‘Immortal and Tandav’ and after these developments, such unruly students are under watch of both the police and the school managements.
Police said that the teenagers did all this for “popularity and for increasing their followers on social media”.
Only recently, three minor students were arrested in connection with a crude bomb attack at Bade Hanuman Temple. Their interrogation and subsequent police investigation led to the discovery of ‘Immortal’ on a social media site.
“Students of many schools are part of this group,” additional superintendent of police, Abhishek Bharti said.
He said, another group ‘Tandav’ was created following an argument among student groups.
“Ever since, members of both social media groups are clashing with each other and even lobbed crude bombs at each other near Bade Hanuman Temple and in Civil Lines area some days back,” he said.
Superintendent of police (SP) city, Dinesh Kumar Singh, said those involved in crude bomb explosion and firearms display in Civil Lines area were students of high school and intermediate students.
“The students were caught and were counseled in presence of their parents. Police didn’t initiate action keeping the future of students in mind. School managements are taking disciplinary action against such students, he added.
“Trend of uploading selfies, photographs and videos with firearms on social media sites is becoming dangerous. Youths are uploading such videos for popularity and increasing their followers on social media. Police should increase social media monitoring to stop this,” said former inspector general of police Rajesh Pandey.
“Strict law is also needed to ban display of firearms on social media,” he added.
Senior psychiatrist at Colvin Hospital, Dr Rakesh Paswan, said parents should monitor activities of their children on social media. “Parents shouldn’t simply ignore if they come to know their children uploading objectionable content. They should counsel such children,” he said.
Violent clashes involving students
February 9: A group of students assaulted another group outside a school near Dhobi Ghat. In this clash, one of the students whipped out a country made firearm.
May 23: Some students hurled crude bombs near a school in Civil Lines area. Police lodged named FIR against one of the youths in this connection.
July 4: Few youths hurled crude bombs on another group near Bade Hanuman Temple, injuring at least six persons. Four persons, including three minors were arrested in this connection. All of them were students of a reputed school.
-
U.P. iIndustrial development dept sets 6-month target
Lucknow: Industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi said on Thursday that after achieving the target set under the 100- day action plan, the department had set the target for the next six months. The officers had been directed to complete all the projects on schedule, he said. Addressing a review meeting on Thursday, Nandi said in the next few months, the construction work of Ganga Expressway would start.
-
Proposal for 7 new hostels for OBC students sent to Centre: Minister
Narendra Kashyap, minister of state (independent charge) for backward classes welfare and divyangjan empowerment said that project for seven new hostels has been prepared and sent to the Central government for approval. “ISO-9001:2015 certificates have been obtained for 9 out of 18 Bachpan Day Care centres. A special stadium has been started at Dr Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University and also artificial limb transplant and rehabilitation centre has also been started here,” said the minister.
-
Panchkula MLA for displaying fees at common service centres
Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta on Thursday directed that a list of various services along with fees be displayed in front of all common service centres (CSCs) in the district to ensure transparency. Gupta gave these directions during a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee held under the chairmanship of Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria at mini secretariat in Panchkula.
-
Corn pizza lovers beat up chef in city
A 24-year-old cook, working for Domino's Pizza was allegedly assaulted by three people late in the evening on Wednesday outside an outlet at Colaba market after Akash Rathod was unable to serve one of them Golden Corn Pizza. Akash Rathod suffered head injuries and was rushed to St George Hospital. “The accused called two more friends, had a chicken pizza at the store, and left,” said a police officer from Colaba police station.
-
Resident on protest outside Ludhiana Improvement Trust office, says officials demanding ₹2 lakh bribe
Following the arrest of two Ludhiana Improvement Trust officials on Thursday, a resident of Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS-Block J) Nagar, who has been sitting on protest for the past two weeks, said the officials have been demanding Rs 2 lakh bribe from Singh. He alleged that some officials have even asked him for bribe up to Rs 2 lakh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics