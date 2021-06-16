Traffic suspended on new bridge where approach road caved in last year

PATNA

Vehicular traffic on Sattarghat bridge over river Gandak, which connects Gopalganj and East Champaran districts, has been suspended since Wednesday night following huge discharge of water in the river from Nepal.

All vehicles will be directed to take Bangra ghat bridge route, which is located about eight kilometres downstream, to cross the river.

The decision to suspend vehicular traffic on Sattarghat bridge was taken in view of the last year’s disaster, in which approach road to the newly constructed bridge was washed away due to heavy current in the river.

Additional chief secretary (road construction) Amrit Lal Meena said it had been decided to demolish parts of the approach road to Sattarghat main bridge in the length of 800 metres to give smooth passage of water in Gandak.

“About 4.25 lakh cusecs of water was released in the river from Valmikinagar barrage on Wednesday. The approach road to small bridges was damaged last year in the similar kind of flooding,” said Meena, adding that traffic would be restored once the flow normalises.

Meena said that a detailed project report (DPR) to build additional bridges, as recommended by the expert committee last year, were being prepared. “The work on additional three bridges in approach road would start after the rainy season,” he said.

Around 4,000 vehicles cross the river through the two-lane Sattarghat bridge daily. Meena said that Bangra ghat bridge was a suitable alternative as it was opened last year and has four-lane passage.