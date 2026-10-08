Trio held for bid to abduct woman at Chanakyapuri hotel

NEW DELHI They were later released on bail, police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Three men accused of allegedly trying to abduct a 28-year-old woman and her female friend outside a prominent hotel in Chanakyapuri were arrested and subsequently released on bail, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Divyansh, who runs a wholesale business dealing in phone tempered glass, Mohit, who owns a guest house, and Gaurav, who runs a pet shop, police said, adding that all are residents of west Delhi and are in their 20s.

The arrests were made in connection with an FIR registered at Chanakyapuri police station over the incident in the early hours of October 4. The case was registered under sections 115(2) (causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The 28-year-old complainant, who is from Nagaland, had alleged that she and her female friend were approached by three men travelling in a white Mercedes near the exit gate of the hotel at around 3.30am. She alleged that the men tried to abduct and assault them, following which her male friends intervened.

The woman further alleged that the three men attacked her friends with hockey sticks and a gear lock. She also claimed that the accused appeared to be intoxicated, had removed the vehicle’s registration plate and attempted to flee after police arrived at the spot.

Police had earlier said that when officers reached the spot, they found two groups involved in a verbal altercation.