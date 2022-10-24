Undertrial hangs self at Kaushambi jail in Uttar Pradesh

An undertrial prisoner allegedly hanged himself at Kaushambi district jail late Saturday night. He was in jail in connection with a case of rape lodged against him.

A magisterial enquiry has been ordered into the prisoner’s death by the district magistrate.

According to reports, the undertrial prisoner was a resident of Karari area of Kaushambi. He was tensed over the case lodged against him and feared that he might get convicted for the crime. Primary investigations by jail officials revealed that he came outside from barrack number two at around 7.30 pm and went behind the canteen. After loitering for some time, he prepared a noose from a ‘gamchha’ and hanged himself from a tree branch.

It is worth mentioning that the jail premises is under strict CCTV surveillance. However, no one noticed when the undertrial went behind the canteen and hanged himself.

Senior officials have taken serious note of the negligence. DM Sujeet Kumar said a magisterial probe has been ordered and further action will be taken after receiving the report.