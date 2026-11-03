UP deputy CM sets Dec 25 deadline for completion of Ganga bridge in Prayagraj

: Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has directed officials and the executing agency to expedite construction of the long-delayed six-lane Ganga bridge and ensure its completion before December 25, warning that any further negligence will not be tolerated. Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya inspecting the ongoing work of six-lane Ganga bridge in Prayagraj on Monday. (HT)

During an inspection of the project on Monday, Maurya reviewed the progress of the bridge along with district administration officials, representatives of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and the construction agency. During the 20-minute review, he expressed dissatisfaction over the delays and instructed all stakeholders to adhere strictly to the revised timeline.

Stressing public safety, the deputy CM directed officials to install a four-metre-high mesh barrier along the central divider before the bridge is opened for traffic. He said all remaining works must be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Briefing the media, Maurya said that the bridge will help reduce travelling time of devotees arriving in Kumbh mela as well as Magh Mela every year.

The six-lane bridge is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion in Prayagraj by providing a smoother route for vehicles travelling towards Lucknow and Ayodhya, reducing pressure on the busy Phaphamau and Teliarganj corridors. As per the current schedule, one lane of the bridge will be opened to traffic on November 30, while the formal inauguration of the entire structure is slated for December 25.

Being constructed under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the project stretches from Kalash Chauraha on Stanley Road to Malak Harhar. Work on the bridge began in February 2021, and more than ₹1,947 crore has been spent on the project so far. The 9.8-km-long bridge is supported by 67 pillars and is now in the final phase of construction.

Parvez Sultan, project director of SP Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd, said most of the construction work has been completed and the remaining work is expected to be finished within a month.