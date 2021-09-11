UP law varsity should be named after Rajendra Prasad: CM

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the National Law University in Prayagraj should be named after India’s first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad.

At the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Uttar Pradesh National Law University, in Prayagraj, on Saturday, where President Ram Nath Kovind unveiled a plaque, recording the moment for posterity, Yogi said, “Dr Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India, was deeply connected with Prayagraj. He had a great relationship with the city and the National Law University should be dedicated to his memory.”

Along with the law university, the foundation stone of a new building complex of the Allahabad High Court was also laid. Yogi reminded that the high court of Allahabad is the largest high court in Asia, serving justice to 24 crore people of the state.

Welcoming guests and dignitaries, he said, “Prayagraj is known in the whole world for the Sangam. It is the land of Triveni.

“The demand for a law university and multi-level parking was being raised for years. We will ensure a speedy completion of the project.”

He said that 599 court rooms for lower judiciary across the state were being built, out of which 311 were already constructed and 288 were under construction. Further, 611 residences for judicial officers were approved out of which 247 have already been constructed and the rest are under construction.

“During Covid-19 pandemic, we realised the importance of digitisation of judicial work and therefore, ₹70 crore was released for digitisation of the judiciary in the state. Further, ₹30 crore was released for purchase of computers in the high court and ₹20 crore for purchase of computers for the lower judiciary.

“In 2017, when we came to power, I said a law university must be beyond political interference and must be managed under the guidance of the judiciary,” he said.