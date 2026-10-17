Vacancy verification delays UP school recruitment

: The recruitment process for 2,647 principals and headmasters in 4,512 government-aided secondary schools in Uttar Pradesh has been delayed due to the verification of vacant posts by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission. The main objection concerns the requirement of securing at least 50% marks in both BEd and postgraduation. Teachers argue that the BEd requirement would exclude thousands of serving teachers who were appointed without this qualification (For representation only)

The recruitment includes 1,172 posts of principals and 1,475 posts of headmasters. The commission had planned to invite online applications from October 8 after receiving vacancy details from the secondary education department.

However, following an order from the Allahabad High Court, the commission decided to verify the vacancies previously reported to the erstwhile Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board for the 2019 and 2021-22 sessions. The court also directed the commission to mention requisitions received in 2019, 2021-22 and 2026 in the recruitment notification.

The verification process has delayed the recruitment, which is being undertaken after a gap of 13 years. Online applications are now expected to begin only after the Dussehra holidays. “The verification process is almost complete. Applications for the principal recruitment will begin soon,” said Sanjay Kumar Singh, public relations officer of the selection commission.

The recruitment has also faced opposition over the revised eligibility criteria. Several teachers have filed petitions before the Allahabad High Court and its Lucknow bench. The main objection concerns the requirement of securing at least 50% marks in both BEd and postgraduation. Teachers argue that the BEd requirement would exclude thousands of serving teachers who were appointed without this qualification.

They have also questioned the requirement of at least 50% marks in postgraduation. They contend that the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has no guideline making this minimum percentage compulsory. The petitions challenge the eligibility conditions prescribed for the recruitment.