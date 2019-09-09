Para powerlifter stages protest over ‘govt apathy’

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 18:21 IST

Para-Olympian powerlifter Sachin Chaudhary staged a protest at the Kailash Prakash stadium here on Monday stating that the government was “apathetic towards para-athletes.”

Sachin Chaudhary had won a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games-2018 in the para power-lifting men’s heavyweight category.

“I am upset due to the government’s negligence of towards para-athletes. All the medallists of 2018 Commonwealth games have received their appointment letters for a government job, except me. Even after a year, the government has not done anything about it,” he said.

“The introduction of a para-sports policy is also one of our major demands,” said Chaudhary.

He had also been a part of a number of international tournaments such as World Para Power Lifting American Open Championship in Columbia where he won a bronze medal in 2018, World Cup 2017 where he bagged second position with a silver medal in Dubai. Chaudhary has participated in three Asian Games and four Commonwealth Games.

The para powerlifter is also a 10-time gold medalist in national level championships and a national record holder in his own weight category since 2005.

On Monday, Chaudhary along with a number of para-athletes gathered at the stadium and organised a protest.

“I have returned all medals, awards and honours given to me by the government. What is the point of all these awards when my basic rights are neglected by the government?” he asked.

Sachin was on a hunger strike since morning, said Fatima, another para-athlete who joined him for the protest.

She said, “Sachin is on liquids and would continue till our demands are met.”

On how long he plans to continue the protest, Sachin said: “We expect the chief minister to visit us and make sure that our demands are met. If not the CM, at least the sports minister should come to us. This will boost our morale.” -Utkarsha Tyagi

“All medallists of 2018 Commonwealth games have received their appointment letters for a government job, except me. Even after a year, the government has not done anything about it,” says Sachin Chaudhary

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 18:21 IST