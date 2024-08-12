 Bihar govt hands over 150-acre land to Centre for AIIMS Darbhanga - Hindustan Times
Monday, Aug 12, 2024
New Delhi
Bihar govt hands over 150-acre land to Centre for AIIMS Darbhanga

ByRuchir Kumar
Aug 12, 2024 04:43 PM IST

The health ministry had on July 25 given its approval for construction of AIIMS at Ekmi Shobhan bypass in Darbhanga

The Bihar government on Monday transferred 150.13-acre land at Ekmi Shobhan bypass in Darbhanga to the ministry of health and family welfare (MoH&FW) for the construction of All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Darbhanga.

The AIIMS at Darbhanga will be the second in the state, after the one in Patna. (HT file photo)
The AIIMS at Darbhanga will be the second in the state, after the one in Patna. (HT file photo)

“The remaining 37.31 acre for the project will be transferred next week,” said Pratyaya Amrit, Bihar’s additional chief secretary, health.

Also Read: No end in sight for Bihar’s AIIMS row

The AIIMS at Darbhanga will be the second in the state, after the one in Patna.

“Ideally, we wanted more than 200 acre of land for our project, so that the full project construction can be done in one go,” said Dr Madhabananda Kar, executive director of AIIMS Darbhanga said.

“Construction of AIIMS at Darbhanga will begin soon,” said Mangal Pandey, Bihar’s health minister.

“A month back I had met Union health minister JP Nadda to expedite the AIIMS Darbhanga project. Subsequently, we got a letter from the Centre requesting us to hand over the land so that work can be initiated soon,” added Pandey.

The health ministry had on July 25 given its approval for construction of AIIMS at Ekmi Shobhan bypass in Darbhanga.

Three years ago, the Bihar government had proposed the second AIIMS in the state at Darbhanga.

News / Cities / Patna / Bihar govt hands over 150-acre land to Centre for AIIMS Darbhanga
© 2024 HindustanTimes
