Black fungus in Bihar: More than 500 cases, 76 deaths reported so far

Bihar, which has been successful in arresting the rising cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), has now shifted its focus to treating mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, according to state health department. The disease, usually found in those recovering from Covid-19, has emerged as a new challenge in the state, it said.

As many as 562 cases of mucormycosis were reported in the state till date, out of which 76 lost their lives and only 153 were cured fully, the state health department said. The post-Covid complicated was notified as an epidemic in the state last month.

Also Read: Cricket ball-sized mucormycosis removed from man's brain in Patna

All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna and the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) are the two hospitals where a majority of the black fungus patients are being treated, news agency PTI reported.

In AIIMS Patna, 102 patients of black fungus are currently being treated and in IGIMS, 114 are undergoing treatment. In total, AIIMS has admitted 148 patients of the disease and IGIMS has taken in 187 patients till date.

On Friday, team of neurosurgeons successfully removed mucormycosis or black fungus from the brain of a 60-year-old patient. It was larger that in size than an average cricket ball.

"The patient, Anil Kumar, is a resident of Jamui, who was rushed here after he suffered fits a number of times. The surgery continued for three hours and nearly 100 ml of pus was also removed from the brain," IGIMS superintendent Dr Manish Mandal told PTI.

"Performing the surgery without causing any damage to the eyes was a big challenge. We take satisfaction in the fact that after the operation, the patient can see normally," he added.

Meanwhile, Bihar's count of Covid-19 cases has reached 7,17,215, out of which 7,02,411 have recovered and 9,492 people have lost their lives. The number of active cases stands at 5,312 and the recovery rate is 97.94%, the state health department said.

More than 1.21 crore people out of the total 13 crore in state have been vaccinated, the department further informed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON