Chinese man, held for illegal entry, dies after suicide attempt in Bihar Jail

A Chinese national died on Tuesday after allegedly attempting suicide in a jail in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, officials said. The man, identified as Li Jiaqi from China's Shandong province, had been detained for illegally entering India and lacking valid travel documents. Li Jiaqi was arrested on June 6 near Laxmi Chowk under the Brahmapura police station limits. The Chinese national was found in possession of a map of China, a mobile phone, and currencies from China, Nepal, and India. (Representative Image)

Authorities discovered that he did not possess a valid visa or other necessary travel documentation. During the arrest, police found a map of China, a mobile phone, and currencies from China, Nepal, and India in his possession.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Read: Chinese national among five held for operating mule bank accounts for cyber fraud in Noida

Li was charged under The Foreigners Act, 1946, and was placed in the Amar Shaheed Khudiram Bose Central Prison.

Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rakesh Kumar had confirmed the arrest and recovery of the items from Li Jiaqi. "The Chinese man was arrested for not carrying valid travel documents, including visa. A case has been registered against him under the relevant sections of the Foreigners Act," said the SSP.

According to officials, on June 7, Li was discovered unconscious and severely injured in the prison hospital's toilet. He had apparently used broken eyeglasses to inflict injuries on himself.

Read: Pakistan bars movement of Chinese nationals without armoured vehicles

Prison authorities immediately transferred him to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur. However, Li succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

"On June 7, he was found injured and unconscious in the toilet of the prison's hospital after attempting to cut his important body parts with broken eyeglasses. He was immediately shifted to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), Muzaffarpur, by the jail authorities, where he succumbed to injuries on Tuesday," said the hospital.

With inputs from agencies