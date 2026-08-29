No student will ‘fail’ in Class 10, 12: Bihar govt to replace it with ‘Eligible for Skill Training’

The Bihar government has decided to remove the word “Fail” from the marksheets of students appearing for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations conducted under the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), state education minister Mithilesh Tiwari said on Friday. Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary with Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari ( Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

According to the minister, students who would not clear the exams will instead have the phrase “Eligible for Skill Training” mentioned on their marksheets, allowing them to opt for vocational training programmes under the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE).

“The Education Department will soon issue the necessary directives in this regard. A student may fail due to a number of reasons and that does not point to his talent, which may flourish in later stages. Therefore, the word ‘Fail’ will not be used in a marksheet,” Tiwari said.

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Month-long classes planned for supplementary exam students The minister said the initiative has already been approved by chief minister Samrat Choudhary, which will also ensure that month-long special classes are held for students appearing in the matriculation supplementary examination to help them perform better.

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BBOSE was set up as an autonomous organisation of Bihar’s education department in 2011 to provide all students opportunity to excel. The CM is also scheduled to launch the Teacher Support Portal on Teachers’ Day to be observed on September 5. The state government has also launched the “Vidya Saathi” app for students of Classes 9 to 12. The platform will connect students with teachers around the clock, with about 75,000 teachers expected to provide one-on-one academic support. The education minister said that the choose transfer of teachers would also be completed in September. He also said that the number of vacancies in TRE-4 could further increase.