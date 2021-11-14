Two inujred in Danapur bomb blast

Two persons including a woman were injured after a powerful bomb exploded at a house situated behind Janakdhari School at Sultanpur area under Danapur police station on Sunday noon, police said. The injured have been admitted to the PMCH for treatment.

Police said that incident took place at the house of one Mohammad Shafiq. “The bomb was so powerful that glasses and walls of adjoining houses were damaged,” he added.

Police identified the injured persons as Shafiq’s son Mohammad Abdullah and wife Aayesha Khatoon. “They have been referred to the PMCH from Danapur sadar hospital. It seems that the bomb was kept in Shafiq’s house which was damaged and two were injured,” he added.

On getting information, several police teams and army officers from Danapur rushed to the spot and investigated the matter. FSL and dog squad teams have also been pressed into service to collect the evidence from the spot.

SSP, Patna U K Sharma said, “The police received information that a bomb exploded at Danapur. We are investigating the matter, he added.