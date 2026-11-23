The Pune unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has approached its headquarters on November 20 seeking approval to initiate an inquiry into an alleged multi-crore recruitment bribery racket at the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College, where contractual doctors have accused intermediaries of collecting money by promising them permanent faculty appointments. The complainants alleged that three of their colleagues acted as intermediaries and collected money from doctors with assurances it would be passed on to influential persons who could facilitate their appointments. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC) more

After receiving approval from its headquarters, the ACB will approach the PMC commissioner seeking permission to conduct an inquiry under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The move follows a complaint submitted by contractual doctors alleging that around ₹3 crore was collected from candidates in the last one year in exchange for assurances of permanent appointments.

“The Pune ACB has received a complaint. We need to examine the details. We will record the statements of the complainants and, after obtaining approval from our headquarters, forward the proposal to the PMC commissioner seeking permission to conduct an inquiry,” said Shirish Sardeshpande, superintendent of the ACB Pune division.

According to the complaint, contractual doctors working at the civic-run medical college were allegedly asked to pay an amount equivalent to three-and-a-half months’ salary to secure permanent faculty positions. The alleged demands ranged from ₹8 lakh for assistant professors to ₹10 lakh for associate professors and ₹13 lakh for professors.

The complainants alleged that three of their colleagues acted as intermediaries and collected money from doctors with assurances it would be passed on to influential persons who could facilitate their appointments.

However, several candidates allegedly failed to secure permanent appointments despite making the payments. Following this, the doctors approached the PMC commissioner, mayor Manjusha Nagpure and the ACB, demanding an inquiry into the alleged malpractice.

Dr Pravin Tayde, Dr Amita Sale and Dr Geeta Batliwal are among those who have raised the allegations.

Nagpure, who is the ex-officio chairperson of the medical college trust, said, “The civic administration would look into the allegations and that those found to have acted improperly would not be protected.”