Andekar murder case: Two more held; total arrests reach 21

Pune: The Pune city crime branch has arrested two more persons in connection with former NCP corporator Vanraj Andekar murder case. The duo identified as Sagar Pawar and Sahil Dalvi was nabbed on Wednesday night by a team led by assistant commissioner of police (crime) Ganesh Ingale under the guidance of deputy commissioner of police (crime) Nikhil Pingale and Addl commissioner of police (crime) Shailesh Balkawade.

The police have arrested 21 persons and detained three minors in the case so far and seized eight countrymade firearms and 13 cartridges from the accused. Vanraj was killed around 9 pm on September 1 when a group of men opened fire at point blank range and attacked him with sharp weapons near Doke Talim in Nana Peth.